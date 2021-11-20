Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £147.55 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £147.55 ($192.78).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($14.78) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,214.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

