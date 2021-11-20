Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,947.70 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. bought 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.13 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

