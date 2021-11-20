Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director Acquires 29,787 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

