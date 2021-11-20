Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO John Mastrototaro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Movano Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

