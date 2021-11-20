Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 161 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,336.52).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62).
- On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98).
- On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).
- On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total value of £265,500 ($346,877.45).
- On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.23) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,507.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,579.77.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
