Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 161 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,336.52).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).

On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total value of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.23) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,507.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,579.77.

Several research firms have commented on CCH. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.