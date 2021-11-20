Insider Buying: Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Acquires 32,609 Shares of Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$110,870.60 ($79,193.29).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 39,004 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$132,613.60 ($94,724.00).

On Monday, November 8th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 124,842 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

On Friday, August 27th, Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

