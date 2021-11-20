Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Buys 50,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).
Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.31.
Inseego Company Profile
