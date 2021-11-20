Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Buys 50,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.31.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

