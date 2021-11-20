Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

