Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Innovative Solutions and Support to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.27% 21.13% 16.93% Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors -3.09% -4.17% 6.30%

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million $3.27 million 23.75 Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.96

Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors 331 1441 2327 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support peers beat Innovative Solutions and Support on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

