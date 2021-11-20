Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.68.

INE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. Analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

