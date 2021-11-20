Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,212.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $475,963.54 and $9,212.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

