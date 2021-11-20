Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.30. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

