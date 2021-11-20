Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.29.

IR stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

