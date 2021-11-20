Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.59.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,022. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.