Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

