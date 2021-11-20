Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 830.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 828.10. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

