Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $33.82 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

