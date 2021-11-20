IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

