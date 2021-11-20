IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

