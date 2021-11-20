IFP Advisors Inc Has $672,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

