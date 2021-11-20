IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 708.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,995,000 after buying an additional 4,919,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

