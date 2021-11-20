IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,672.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,276,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 801,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

