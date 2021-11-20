IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,846.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,653.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

