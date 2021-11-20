IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Celanese by 131.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 587.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

