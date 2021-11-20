IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.