IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

