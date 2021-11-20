IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.77 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.