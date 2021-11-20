Iconic Token Price Down 3.3% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1,139.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

