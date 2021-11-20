Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

