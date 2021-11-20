Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty Sells 12,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ichor stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.