iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iBio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 2,780,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 15.74. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

