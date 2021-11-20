Ian Charles Dundas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.70 on Friday, reaching C$12.08. 1,992,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,915. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

