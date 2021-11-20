I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

I-Mab stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $291,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

