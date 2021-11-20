Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.40. 59,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,619,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

