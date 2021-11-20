Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.62

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.62 and traded as low as C$30.50. Hydro One shares last traded at C$30.83, with a volume of 464,918 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$18.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.