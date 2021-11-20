Hxro Trading Up 10.2% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $151.75 million and approximately $210,804.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

