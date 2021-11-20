HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. HUYA has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 357.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

