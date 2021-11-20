Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 108.7% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $305.01 million and $277.16 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00223969 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00090457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

