HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HMCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 106,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

