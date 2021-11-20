HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $18,435,120.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95.

HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

