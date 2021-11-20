HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

HOCPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

