Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 20488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Specifically, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

