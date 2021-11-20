Honest (HNST) Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1.29 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

