Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $428.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

HD stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $410.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

