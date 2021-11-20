Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.23. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

