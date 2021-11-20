Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Has $45.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 26.8% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $19.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,676.57. 4,936,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

