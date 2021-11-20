Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

