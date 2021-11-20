HireQuest (HQI) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HireQuest to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 27.55 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 13.39

HireQuest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% HireQuest Competitors 6.76% 26.50% 7.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HireQuest pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HireQuest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 220 785 996 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given HireQuest’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest peers beat HireQuest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

