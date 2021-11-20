Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.