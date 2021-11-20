Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 596,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,398. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.